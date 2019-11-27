Cher Urges Women to Kick Trump’s Ass Out for Possibly Misgendering Conan the Combat Dog

Left-wing pop icon Cher called on women to vote President Donald Trump out of office for possibly misgendering Conan the combat dog, who helped U.S. special forces kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi last month.

“trump’s LOWEST FORM OF LIFE EVER.LYING’S IN HIS DNA.HES CHAUVINIST.HE LIED ABOUT SEX OF DOG WHO HELPED KILL BAGHDADIHE SAID 3 TIMES DOG WAS A BOY. DEFENSE DEPT SAID NO,DOG’S A GIRL3 TIMESFINALLYASS DEFENSE DEPT CAVED,& SAID”ITS A BOY”. WOMEN VOTE & KICK HIS ASS OUT,” Cher, a frequent Trump critic, wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning.

WOMEN VOTE & KICK HIS ASS OUT — Cher (@cher) November 27, 2019

The singer’s angry tweet comes amid ongoing confusion about Conan’s sex. On Monday, the White House said the dog, who was welcomed into the Oval Office by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, was a male, then female, and then a male, once more. The special forces dog was presented with a certificate at an Oval Office ceremony this week.

President Trump, Vice Presiden Pence, and first lady Melania Trump appeared in the Rose Garden with Conan to laud the dog for his efforts during the deadly raid.

“Conan is a tough cookie,” the president told reporters. “Nobody’s going to mess with Conan.”

“We were able to complete the raid without any American casualty,” Pence added. “And so I think having the Special Forces here today, who obviously can’t come out in the public, but also having this extraordinary dog here today is all a reflection of our armed forces and the great job that they do.”

Asked if he would be open to adopting Conan, President Trump replied: “Conan is not retiring yet. Conan is primetime, age-wise. Primetime.”

“I love this dog,” he added.