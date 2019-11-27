Obsession: Stephen Colbert Kicks Off Holiday Season with ‘Impeachment Advent Calendar’

Late Show host Stephen Colbert used Tuesday night’s show to unveil his new Impeachment Advent Calendar based on the partisan impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The calendar, modeled on the White House, requires users to open a different door of the building every day of advent in order to get a piece of candy.

Showing off his new calendar, Stephen Colbert opened the first door, which had a note rather than candy which read: “You’ll get your candy, but I would like you to do us a favor, though,” a reference to Trump’s conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Democrats have used as the basis for their impeachment proceedings.

TONIGHT: Is the House impeachment inquiry finishing up? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/nJ2wecg4MD — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 27, 2019

Colbert then went on to take issue with reports that the Democrats may be planning to wrap up impeachment proceedings sooner than anticipated.

“I’m surprised that [California Democrat Adam] Schiff ended it so quickly, this is the biggest congressional hearing in a generation,” he quipped. “It’s an event. It’s ‘quid pro-quo-chella.”