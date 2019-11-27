Comedian and veteran TV star Tim Allen took aim at the rise of the “thought police,” and noted how “alarming” it is for comedians.

In an interview with the hosts of ABC’s The View, Allen noted that he often has to explain his use of words during his stand-up appearances.

“What I got to do sometimes is explain — which I hate — in big arenas, that this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it. But when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words,” the Last Man Standing star said on Monday.

Allen slammed critics who tell him “Well, just don’t say it,” instead of allowing him his free speech and an opportunity to embrace his comedic art form.

Left-wing host, Joy Behar, even noted that the “PC culture” is making comedy “really hard.”

Allen also added that today’s overweening PC culture is “an alarming thing for comedians.”

Tim Allen looks back on how standup comedy has changed through the years, discusses the level of political correctness comedians face today: “It is an alarming thing for comedians.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vmmUxg4sD6 — The View (@TheView) November 26, 2019

Allen also spoke to the bristly nature of too many people, especially liberals, just last year.

“I like to mess around because I’ve been a standup fiery comic for 30 years. And I like pissing people off, and I said there’s nothing, especially in this area, that pisses people off more than a very funny conservative,” Allen told Indie Wire. “A smart, funny conservative that takes shots and is certainly self-effacing.”

“The left-wing point of view is so pervasive that they don’t even realize it’s a point of view. It is just a point of view. I think this character likes that, he likes to have another point of view,” Allen added referring to his character on Last Man Standing.

“Liberals have a very small window of sense of humor about themselves, so I love poking at it,” he said.

Allen went on saying that liberals, “particularly progressives,” hide behind causes.

“If you don’t agree with them, if you don’t agree with that position, then you hate women, and you hate gay people, and you hate pro-choice people, whatever,” Allen said. “And I said that doesn’t fit. But I like pushing that and sometimes these guys let Mike Baxter say it, and he’s more of a pragmatist. He reminds me of my grandmother. He just hates big government.”

Tim Allen is only one of many comedians blasting the “woke” PC culture. He joins comedians such as Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Howie Mandel, Mel Brooks, and Dave Chappelle, all of whom have noted how wokeness is killing comedy and the entertainment industry.

