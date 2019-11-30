Dying ‘Star Wars’ Fan Treated to Special Advanced Screening of ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Disney gave a dying Star Wars fan a huge last wish, Friday, by reaching out to a British hospice care center to set up an advanced screening of the studio’s highly anticipated upcoming film The Rise of Skywalker.

Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, Hampshire, England, jumped to Twitter to let the Star Wars crew know of the last wish of their patient who is already living on borrowed time. And amazingly, Disney CEO Bob Iger jumped into action.

The patient, who wished to remain anonymous, was able to see the film in his hospice room along with his father, according to ABC News.

“I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen. During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family,” the dying patient said in a public statement. “I am a huge Star Wars fan, and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977! I still can’t believe it.”

The hospice personnel launched their social media campaign on Tuesday in an effort to get the attention of Disney executives.

Can you help? We have a patient who's a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

In short order, Disney chief Iger was made aware of the request, and he jumped to action to authorize a special showing.

Iger tweeted his decision on Thanksgiving Day, saying, “On this Thanksgiving, we at Disney are grateful to share The Rise of Skywalker with a patient and his family.”

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

The very next day, the hospice reported the successful results of their campaign when a Disney employee showed up with a laptop containing the film. The hospice released several photos of the big event replete with stormtroopers and a Chewbacca.

On Wednesday we threw a Star Wars themed party for the patient and his family. We were joined by Stormtroopers, wookies and droids and a brilliant time was had by all pic.twitter.com/SDAoUDIsXq — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 29, 2019

