Renée Zellweger: ‘I Feel Uncomfortable With’ Sharing My Private Life on Social Media

Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger says she has not joined Instagram, or any other social media platforms for that matter, because she feels “uncomfortable” with sharing her private life in such an immediate, public way.

During a roundtable interview alongside Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron and pop star Jennifer Lopez, Zellweger was asked about the fact that she has refused to embrace giant social media platforms as her new norm.

“I think about this a lot,” Zellweger said. “And I think about the way that I grew up and the way that I was raised. My parents were very private people. And we didn’t talk about family things out in public. And I just feel uncomfortable with it.”

“I think our generation is probably the last to have some expectation of privacy,” the Jerry Maguire star continued.

“And so it’s a peculiar thing when it doesn’t occur to the younger generation that it’s not weird at all to pull out your phone and take a picture of somebody a foot from their face without saying ‘Hello’ because that’s just the nature of things these days. And it’s perfectly normal,” she continued. “And I get that. I completely understand it. And I have no problem with it.”

Zellweger said that with social media, “the big things seem to become inconsequential,” commending the other actresses on their ability to “navigate” social media platforms like Instagram.

“There’s this expectation that if you engage, that you must now engage,” Zellweger said.

The Texas-born actress is currently the favorite to take home next year’s Oscar for Best Actress for her role as theatre legend Judy Garland in this year’s Judy where she sang live and transformed physically for the part.

