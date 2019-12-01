Rob Reiner: ‘White Evangelicals & White Supremacists Made a Pact with Putin’ to Defend Trump from Impeachment

Hollywood director and left-wing activist Rob Reiner took his disdain for President Donald Trump and his supporters to a new level, this time equating elected Republicans and Trump’s supporters to white supremacists who’ve “made a pact with Putin” to protect the president from impeachment.

“Every elected Republican knows that this President is guilty of countless Impeachable offenses. But they, along with many White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin,” Rob Reiner said. “But unlike a pact with the Devil, this one can be unsigned.”

Of course the Bucket List director has called President Trump and his supporters racists before.

In July, Reiner said “The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same.”

Just a day before belting out his “pact with Putin” tweet, Reiner addressed his social media followers, saying “Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. Now back to Impeaching and Removing the most Criminally Corrupt President in US History.”

And just a day before that missive, Reiner shared with his Twitter followers advice on how to promote impeaching Trump over the Thanksgiving dinner table.

"If someone in your family wants to make Thanksgiving dinner about defending Trump's high crimes, here's how you can be prepared," Rob Reiner said in a tweet that has been deleted. "These are the four key arguments in the case for impeachment and removal. Be ready before you sit."

