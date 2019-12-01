Roseanne Barr Set to Appear at ‘Trumpettes’ Gala at Mar-a-Lago on Super Bowl Weekend

Comedienne and actress Roseanne Barr is scheduled to appear at the annual “Trumpettes” gala at Mar-a-Lago on Super Bowl weekend.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Roseanne Barr is set to speak at the annual “Red, White, and Blue” event Feb. 1, the day before Super Bowl LIV. The Trumpettes’ official Facebook page also confirmed Barr’s scheduled appearance, adding that the gala is already sold out.

Donald Trump, Jr. was previously announced as a guest for the annual celebration.

The Trumpettes USA is an organization of women who support President Donald Trump. The group was founded by author Toni Holt Kramer, who told the newspaper that Barr is a “really loyal” Trump supporter.

“If there was ever anybody who really put their mouth on the line and said how much she loves the president, she is one of them. You can’t get a hotter name in town,” Kramer told the Palm Beach Post.

Previously announced guests include singers Lee Greenwood and Dave Bray; actor Stephen Baldwin; and social media personalities and Fox Nation hosts Diamond & Silk.

This will be the Trumpettes’ third annual gala at Mar-a-Lago. Last year’s bash at President Trump’s private club was a country-western themed celebration.

Barr has been mounting a gradual comeback since ABC canceled her top-rated sitcom last year. She recently announced her “Mr. & Mrs. America” comedy tour with fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay.

