Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Puts Final Touches on Christmas Decor in Custom Hervé Pierre

First Lady Melania Trump put the final touches on this year’s White House Christmas decor in a custom knit dress by her personal couturier and dear friend, Hervé Pierre.

For this year’s Christmas at the White House, Mrs. Trump chose the theme “Spirit of America,” a nod to traditional American customs, iconography, and history.

While putting the finishing touches on the decor, Mrs. Trump embodied a sort of American spirit, herself, in a rich white cashmere and silk knit dress, custom-designed for her by Hervé Pierre. Draped over her shoulders, in her own tradition, Mrs. Trump wore a wool and angora wraparound coat by Max Mara.

The Max Mara coat retails for $1,790. On her feet, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of white iridescent snakeskin Christian Louboutin stilettos that flashed the iconic red sole as she exited one of the White House’s many halls.

The luxuriously timeless look is reminiscent of some of the most famous fashions by American sportswear brands like Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. One glance at Melania Trump in this ensemble brings you back to the sleek monochromatic Calvin Klein days of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy which was reenvisioned in the later 2000s for the brand.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.