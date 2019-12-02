Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes from Burberry to Calvin Klein for London Arrival

First Lady Melania Trump made a red hot luxury quick change as she departed the White House on Monday for London, England.

Melania Trump followed President Donald Trump out of the White House, strutting across the South Lawn carrying a black umbrella — to shield her from the rain and snow showers — that matched her double-breasted black Burberry coat.

Paired with the Burberry coat is a pair of knee-high suede black boots, similar to this Loro Piana pair which retail for $3,000.

Mrs. Trump has become an early fan of Riccardo Tisci’s takeover of the famed British label, wearing a brown suede Burberry coat to jet set for the Thanksgiving holiday, a classic trench to depart Ireland in June, and a silk blouse and scarf to arrive in London over the summer.

For her London landing, Mrs. Trump threw on a rich red Calvin Klein coat with a matching knotted belt to cinch her small waist. The roughly $3,000 coat was previously worn on Valentine’s Day in 2017.

Mrs. Trump walked off Air Force One alongside President Trump in sky-high Christian Louboutin stilettos which feature a pointed toe and slick black leather.

In her summer trip to meet Queen Elizabeth II, Mrs. Trump revived a kind of lost glamour with fashion statements like her iconic white hat by Hervé Pierre, an Hermès scarf wrapped, a Philip Treacy original, and of course her custom Dior and Givenchy gowns.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.