Alyssa Milano: It’s F**king Upsetting I Can’t Allow My Son to Listen to Our Misogynistic President

Actress and leftist activist Alyssa Milano melted down late Monday night, lamenting how “fucking upsetting” it is that her 8-year-old son can’t listen to President Donald Trump speak “because our President is inappropriate, misogynistic and unpresidential.”

“I just had to chase my 8 year old son out of the room while the news was playing the Trump ‘Lisa’ speech,” Alyssa Milano said, referring to President Trump’s remarks made yesterday about disgraced ex-FBI agent Lisa Page.

“It’s fucking upsetting that I can’t allow my son to listen to our President because our President is inappropriate, misogynistic and unpresidential,” the Netflix star said. “So unfair to parents.”

Page was an assistant to disgraced Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and was a central figure in the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s home server and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. Page had an extra marital affair with disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she sent text messages to during the investigating of Trump. “God Trump is a loathsome human,” Page texted. “He’s awful. God, Hillary should win,” another text from Page to Strzok read.

President Trump railed against Page in a fiery tweet after she spoke out in an interview with the Daily Beast.

“When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being ‘crushed’, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s ‘Insurance Policy’ text, to her, just in case Hillary loses,” Trump said on Monday. “Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?”

As for Milano, her screed against Trump was met with mountains of mockery. One user suggested that she “raise tougher children.” Another user responded to Milano by sharing a cringeworthy cartoon video with audio of Joe Biden’s 2017 remarks, in which the 2020 presidential candidate bragged about letting children play with his “wet leg hair” as a lifeguard.

