Actor Mark Ruffalo Endorses Bernie Sanders After Calling for End to Capitalism

Actor and left-wing activist Mark Ruffalo endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president on Wednesday, calling the progressive senator “one of us.”

In a video posted to YouTube, Ruffalo lauded Sanders for his campaign focusing on global warming and healthcare, referring to them as “key issues” of our time.

“People considered those things to be pie in the sky in 2016, right?” The Avengers actor began. “Now they are the norm because Bernie stood and walked into those issues that he knew were the right issues for the American working class.”

“He is the original progressive,” the actor continued. “We need a leader who’s actually one of us, and Bernie is one of us and he’s always been one of us.”

“He will make an excellent and historic president in the very moment we are ready for it and need it most,” he added.

Ruffalo’s endorsement comes after the left-winger called for an “economic revolution” in the U.S, claiming that capitalism is “killing us” by robbing Americans of economic opportunities once afforded to past generations.

“It’s time for an economic revolution,” he tweeted, sharing a TIME magazine article titled, “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip.”

“Capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future,” he added.

Mark Ruffalo is the latest celebrity to endorse Sanders.

Mega pop star Ariana Grande and Hip-Hop artist Cardi B, and actress Susan Sarandon have also lauded his campaign.