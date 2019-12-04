PHOTOS: Melania Trump Brings Christmas Cheer to Children at London’s Salvation Army

First Lady Melania Trump brought Christmas cheer and joy to school children whom she wrapped presents with, along with United States Marines, to donate to the Salvation Army.

Melania Trump wore a fittingly Prince of Wales menswear-inspired coat by Alexander McQueen — the famed late British designer whose house designed the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding dress — as she helped school children wrap Christmas presents for the Salvation Army.

Mrs. Trump paired the McQueen coat with a pair of black Manolo Blahnik stilettos, one of her many go-to pairs of pumps.

The visit to London’s Salvation Army Clapton Center was the last stop for Mrs. Trump as she and President Trump end their United Kingdom visit and head back to the White House where she will prepare for multiple Christmas parties.

