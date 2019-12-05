Barbra Streisand Reveals 6 Reasons Why Trump Must Be Impeached

Left-wing singer and apparent Constitutional law scholar Barbra Streisand on Thursday revealed her six reasons President Donald Trump must be impeached, all of which are points that have been thoroughly debunked over the last year.

The Grammy-winning singer weighed in on the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment process on Thursday following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) announcement, greenlighting Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump. Streisand listed six reasons she believes Trump needs to be impeached.

Those reasons, according to Streisand, are as follows:

1. Trump bribed and extorted the Ukraine with taxpayer money to investigate a political rival for personal gain.

2. Trump believes he is above the law. He thinks presidents can do anything.

3. Trump threatened a witness, a career diplomat, during the impeachment inquiry.

4. Trump clearly lied and obstructed justice in the Mueller investigation.

5. Trump dismisses intelligence briefings about Russia’s role in undermining our democracy, and repeats Kremlin disinformation on Ukraine.

6. Trump is personally profiting from the presidency, violating the emoluments clause. He charges our government to stay at his resorts.

Trump must be impeached:

However, all of Streisand’s assertions are fundamentally flawed. None of the witnesses featured in the lengthy House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings were able to prove that the president bribed or extorted Ukraine to investigate his potential political challenger. Quite the contrary. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) dismantled the Democrats’ argument by pointing to the fundamental flaws of Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) star witness, Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who admitted that his claims were rooted in presumptions and stated that Trump told him he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine.

“They got the call July 25. The got the meeting — not in the White House but in New York — on September 25. They got the money on September 11,” Jordan said. “I mean, you got all three of them wrong. They get the call, they get the meeting, they get the money. It’s not 2+2. It’s 0-3. I mean I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Streisand’s claim — that President Trump believes he is “above the law” — is based purely on conjecture, and her assertion that he “intimidated” a witness has been thoroughly debunked, as former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch would not have known about the president’s tweet during the hearing had Schiff not mentioned it.

Additionally, the Mueller report found no evidence of conspiracy or collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, and while it did not make a determination on obstruction, Attorney General William Barr said there was not enough evidence to substantiate it.

As for the so-called myth of Ukraine interference, far-left news outlets such as CNN, CBS News, Politico, and the New York Times reported on possible Ukrainian meddling repeatedly, as Breitbart News’s John Nolte extensively detailed.

Impeachment-hungry Democrats have floated a violation of the Emoluments Clause as a worst-case scenario for their partisan impeachment gambit for months. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) even mentioned it prior to taking office.

Streisand’s list follows a remark made in a now-deleted tweet over the weekend, writing, “Trump aspires to be a despot, and impeachment is the sober process envisioned by the Founders to counter such a threat.”