HBO Orders Lena Dunham Produced Drama Exploring Sexuality in a Conservative Community

HBO Max is picking up a new series called Generation, which will be produced by left-wing actress Lena Dunham. The series, created by an 18-year-old woman and her father, will reportedly be exploring “modern sexuality — devices and all” in high school.

Lena Dunham is set to produce the ten-episode comedy-drama, which will follow “a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community,” according to a report by Variety.

Generation was created by 18-year-old Zelda Barnz — who will be co-executive producing — and her father Daniel Barnz, who will serve as executive producer alongside Ben Barnz for We’re Not Brothers Productions.

“I wanted to see myself and kids my own age represented on TV in a way that felt real, without judgement or nostalgia,” said Zelda Barnz. “I’m so appreciative of my mentor and soul-sister Lena Dunham for all her support and guidance, and so thankful to HBO Max for making this crazy dream come true.”

Dunham and Ben Barnz will executive produce the series. Each episode will reportedly be half-hour long.

“I have fallen head over heels for this brilliant family, who have allowed their 18-year old daughter Zelda to express herself in a way that’s both effortlessly funny and plumbs the depths of the adolescent experience,” said Dunham. “Daniel’s direction is sensitive and artful and as a producer, Ben is equally committed to rigor and fun.”

“I cannot wait for people to see Zelda’s brilliance come to life and to meet this insanely impressive cast of honest, powerful performers and I’m so excited to be a part of the soon to be juggernaut of HBOMax,” she added.

The cast will reportedly include Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton.

“Zelda has a particular ability to speak to and about her generation with humor and relatability, only brought further to life by this incredible cast,” said chief content officer HBO Max Kevin Reilly. “We couldn’t be prouder of a show to mark our first pilot to series order for HBO Max.”

Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, added that “Daniel and Zelda are an incredibly passionate team with true vision and authenticity, providing an inside look at the windy path many adolescents have to navigate as they come to terms with their identity and sexuality in Generation.”

