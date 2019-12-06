Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Brings Holiday Smiles to Children’s Hospital in Leopard Stilettos

First Lady Melania Trump brought holiday smiles as she visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. on Friday to read a Christmas story to children with various illnesses.

Melania Trump wore a simple dark brown knitted turtleneck with an eye-popping Prada turquoise skirt and a thick brown leather belt — a mix of Bottega Veneta and Ralph Lauren. On her feet, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of stand-out leopard print pointed toe stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Children gathered around Mrs. Trump as she shook hands and read the book “Oliver the Ornament Meets Belle” alongside kids like Sammie Burley and Declan McCahan whom she greeted with smiles and hugs.

Just the evening before, Mrs. Trump wore a Gabriela Hearst red wine checkered coat with a pair of matching Manolo Blahnik stilettos to light up the National Christmas Tree, as Breitbart News noted.

