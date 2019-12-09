Rob Reiner: Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution to Make U.S. Part of ‘Axis of Autocracy’

Hollywood leftist Director Rob Reiner on Sunday accused President Donald Trump of “shredding” the Constitution as part of a plot to align the United States with what he claimed is the “Axis of Autocracy.”

“We have to stop being surprised when Trump sides with Putin or MBS. He’s allied with them. Whether it’s personal financial interests or Kompromat or both, he’s rejecting our Democratic allies and shredding our Constitution to make US part of an Axis of Autocracy,” Reiner said.

The When Harry Met Sally director’s comments appear to be a reference to President Trump’s reaction to Friday’s deadly shooting at a U.S. Navy base, which was carried out by a Saudi national.

“The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people,” the president tweeted of the attack that left three U.S. servicemen dead and the gunman, Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, killed.

Later, President Trump said the Saudi king expressed “sincere condolences” and asked him to relay his “sympathies” to the victims’ families.

Reiner’s accusation that President Trump is siding with Russia over the U.S.’s Western allies is standard fare for the producer. Earlier December, the left-winger, claimed, without evidence, that white religious voters and xenophobes have an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin to prevent Congress from impeaching President Trump over his activities with Ukraine.

“Every elected Republican knows that this President is guilty of countless Impeachable offenses. But they, along with many White Evangelicals & White Supremacists have made a pact with Putin,” Reiner tweeted. “But unlike a pact with the Devil, this one can be unsigned.”

This wasn’t the first time Reiner smeared the president’s Evangelical supporters are racists.

“The President of the United States is a racist. He’s made it abundantly clear his re-election is based on white nationalism. If you support him, there can be no distinction between you being a racist and a racist enabler. They are the same,” he tweeted in July.