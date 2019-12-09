Watch: Steve Harvey Rolls His Eyes After Reading Climate Change Question at Miss Universe Pageant

Comedian and TV host Steve Harvey rolled his eyes after reading a question about climate change to one of the contestants at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday.

In a clip shared widely on social media, Harvey is seen asking Miss South Africa, the competition’s winner, Zozibini Tunzi what future generations can do to “protect future generations from climate change.”

After he asks the question, Harvey can be seen giving off a massive eye roll as he waits for her answer. His reaction a mixed response on social media, with some criticizing Harvey for seemingly downplaying climate change, while others praised his hostility to the event’s politicization.

Later on in the ceremony, the Family Feud host also drew flak from some viewers after his comments to Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur, who said she had “forgiven” him after he infamously read out the wrong name of the Miss Universe back in 2015.

“You’ve forgiven me [but] the cartel has not,” Harvey quipped. “They’re not handling it the same way.” The comment immediately sparked a backlash from critics who described the remark as both offensive and inappropriate.

The 62-year-old comedian, who is a devout Christian, has never played by the rules demanded by the progressive left. Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, he agreed to work with Housing Secretary Ben Carson on improving America’s inner cities, later praising him for “keeping his word” on the issue.

“As for as doing what he promised me he would do, he is doing it,” Harvey told TMZ soon after the project. “I’m working with HUD. I’m going to get some housing for underprivileged people. We’re going to set up some centers around the country. I’ve met with HUD. It’s going really well. God willing, it will work out.”

