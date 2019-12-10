Spoiler alert warning for Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Love Story, starring Kristin Chenoweth.

She said her new Christmas movie reflects her own life story of her birth mother giving her life and allowing her to be adopted so that she could have “the right parents.”

The Tony and Emmy award-winning actress and singer stars in Hallmark Channel’s A Christmas Love Story this season.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth promotes the #prolife message of her new movie and shares the story of meeting her own birth mom.

Chenoweth interviewed with The Moms’ Denise Albert via Facebook Live on December 6 when The Moms joined with SeroVital to host a screening of the movie. Entertainment media outlet JustJared drew attention to how one particular scene in the movie, in which “someone meets their birth mother for the very first time,” was especially moving to the actress.

“That scene happened to me,” the Wicked star said. “I am adopted and I had this virtually same conversation with my birth mom.”

Chenoweth continued:

I remember [my birth mom] saying to me, “Can you ever forgive me?” And I was like, “There’s nothing to forgive. You gave me such a great life. I got the right parents.” Anyway, that scene is very special to me because we developed it around exactly what happened in my life.

The actress said both her birth mother and the mother who raised her are her “angels.”

“One gave me life, and one gave me a life,” she said.

