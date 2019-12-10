Billy Porter Says ‘Cinderella’ Is a Movie for the ‘#MeToo Era’

The new live-action Cinderella movie is expected to deviate from its classic, traditional feel to take on a more modern story line, according to actor Billy Porter, who says that the upcoming film is made for the “#MeToo era.”

“The only thing I can know is that I am calling it a Cinderella for the #MeToo era — that’s all I really know,” said Billy Porter of the movie, according to a report by E! News.

“We start filming in February and I have only had preliminary conversations about it over the phone,” added the male actor, who will play the fairy godmother role in the film.

According to E! News, actress Camila Cabello is set to make her feature film debut as Cinderella, and James Corden will reportedly write and direct the movie alongside his production partner Leo Pearlman.

Billy Porter reportedly expressed he has been living beyond his “wildest dreams” with regards to acting.

“My masculinity was in question from the minute I could comprehend thought, so for the first 20 years plus of my career, I was just trying to be masculine enough to get a job,” said the Pose star. “I was trying to live up to society’s standard of masculinity and get a job.”

“I never knew it could look like this,” he added. “So that is what is really inspiring and fabulous.”

The actor also touched upon his aspirations in getting involved with the fashion industry, noting that as long as a designer makes “something cute,” he’ll wear it.

“I would love to work with Kim [Jones] from Dior,” said Porter. “I really would like to work with him because I think his work is amazing.”

“There are a lot of people I want to work with, you know, anyone who wants to work with me I am pretty much down for,” he added. “You make something cute and I’ll wear it.”

