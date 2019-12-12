Actor Patton Oswalt: If You Voted for Trump You’re a Stupid Asshole, If You Still Support Him You’re a Stupid Asshole

Actor Patton Oswalt didn’t mince words on Thursday when he declared that every person who voted for and still supports President Donald Trump is a “stupid asshole.”

“The President is a stupid asshole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid asshole and if you still support him you’re a stupid asshole,” Patton Oswalt said. “Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid assholes not like me waaaaah.”

The President is a stupid asshole and if you voted for him you’re a stupid asshole and if you still support him you’re a stupid asshole. Oh no this Tweet is going to make all the stupid assholes not like me waaaaah https://t.co/N7dP4WnsMt — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 12, 2019

The Secret Life of Pets 2 actor’s screed was in response to President Trump’s Thursday morning tweet about global warming alarmist Greta Thunberg.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” President Trump said about the 16-year-old, who was recently named TIME magazine Person of the Year.

Of course this isn’t the first time Patton Oswalt has lobed personal attacks against Trump’s supporters.

Last August, Oswalt, writing in an essay published on McSweeny’s said that those who support President Trump “can fuck right off.”

The King of Queens star, who called Hillary Clinton a “badass” for campaigning after being diagnosed with pneumonia, also said earlier this year that “America elected an openly racist, failed grifter, sexual predator to the highest office in the land — all by ourselves.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson.