Bette Midler Decries ‘Much Less Classy’ Discourse After Calling Black Trump Supporters Props, Fantasizing About Trump Family Hanged

Actress and left-wing activist Bette Midler lamented the current state of political discourse – saying that “it feels as though we are all much less classy” and noting that “shame has gone missing” – but completely ignored the fact that she has been a leader of launching vicious attacks against President Donald Trump, his family, GOP lawmakers, and Trump supporters.

“I love this country. At 74, I see that the old ways of talking to each other have changed. There’s much more cursing, and it feels as though we are all much less classy; it’s as if a ‘classy’ person should be, must be punished,” the Broadway star tweeted to her 1.8 million Twitter followers, adding, “Shame has gone missing, and that’s a goddamn shame!”

Midler’s cry for civilized political decorum follows her long history of launching vile, profane personal attacks against President Trump, his family, Republican lawmakers, and black Trump supporters. Here are just nine examples of Midler being one of the least “classy” anti-Trump celebrities.

Midler openly fantasized about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller hanging the president along with his family. She expressed her fantasy in a now-deleted poem on Twitter in November 2018. The poem read:

Trump Trump Trump

Bob Mueller’s marching,

Trump Trump Trump

And here is why

Trump Trump Trump

He’s gonna hang you

Hang the fam’ly

GOOD AND HIGH!

The Hocus Pocus star has personally chided First Lady Melania Trump on more than one occasion. Midler posted an old modeling photo of Melania on Twitter last year and referred to her as “FLOTITS,” in an unprovoked attack.

The dry cleaning bill for the upholstery on Air Force One must be insane.#FLOTITS pic.twitter.com/oI4yHfeX2O — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 14, 2018

In August, Midler chose to attack the first lady with a boorish poem “from” Melania about the president’s penis.

A poem from Melania: Each day I'm filled with the hope

That #Donald won't be such a Dope

So I get on my knees

And say vip it out plise

As I reach for my new microscope. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 21, 2019

Midler also has a history of attacking Trump supporters. Over the summer, the actress suggested that Trump was paying black people to pretend to support him after a picture surfaced from a campaign rally.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” she said in the now-deleted tweet.

The Beaches actress has also called for violence. In June, Midler suggested that someone in Trump’s “camp” should “shiv” or stab him.

“He actually looks better here! Maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove,” Midler said in a now-deleted tweet.

A few months later, Midler praised the neighbor who attacked Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) in 2017 — an attack that resulted in several broken ribs and bruises on Paul’s lungs.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul,” Midler wrote in yet another tweet that was later deleted.

Midler wished harm on the president again in September, noting that she “wouldn’t mind if a regular bee hive fucked his shit up.”

#Beyoncé has 133 million Instagram followers. More than double the people who voted for Trump. Wouldn’t it be amazing if the #BeyHive mobilized to defeat him? I also wouldn’t mind if a regular bee hive fucked his shit up. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2019

Last fall, Midler bizarrely declared women the “the N-word of the world” and added that they are “raped, beaten, enslaved, married off” and “worked like dumb animals.”

“Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years,” she wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

In another deleted tweet, Midler added: “I gather I have offended many by my last tweet,” she wrote. “‘Women are the . . . etc’ is a quote from Yoko Ono from 1972, which I never forgot. It rang true then, and it rings true today, whether you like it or not. This is not about race, this is about the status of women; THEIR HISTORY.”

She later apologized.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me,” Midler said. “Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2018

In July, Midler took her rhetoric another notch up, accusing the president of raping us “all with impunity” and calling him a “cancer on the community.”