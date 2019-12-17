Hollywood Promotes Nationwide Impeachment Marches on Eve of Vote

Actor Alyssa Milano speaks to demonstrators protesting against Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, September 28, 2018. - Kavanaugh's contentious Supreme Court nomination will be put to an initial vote Friday, the day after a …
ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Prominent Hollywood figures including Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, and Rob Reiner are demanding that people participate in nationwide impeachment marches that are set to take place Tuesday evening, the night before the House of Representatives holds its vote.

The far-left, anti-Trump activist organization MoveOn is sponsoring the hundreds of impeachment marches that are scheduled to take place in cities across the country. In New York, the march is set to kick off at Times Square near 46th Street at around 5:30 p.m.

In the Los Angeles area, marches are expected to form Tuesday night at multiple locations, including downtown L.A. at Grand Park as well as in West Hollywood and Santa Monica.

Hollywood celebrities are exhorting the public to participate in the marches to pressure members of Congress to vote in favor of the articles of impeachment brought by House Democrats.

Who’s the Boss? star Alyssa Milano announced on Twitter that she will be marching in the L.A. rally.

Director Rob Reiner said that the marches will help to make America “stronger.”

“I don’t know what will happen after this week’s impeachment vote,” he tweeted. “No one does. I do know that America will be stronger when lots of people show up to demand Congress do what’s right. They must see where you stand.”

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing urged people to march, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to stop the impeachment a “sham.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay claimed that Republicans are trying to “rig” the impeachment proceedings against the Democrats. She demanded that people “take a stand” against President Trump.

“We matter. Your voice matters. Use it – even when they try to rig the game,” she tweeted. “On Tuesday night, impeachment rallies are happening nationwide. Find your city and take a stand.”

Star Trek actor George Takei called for people to march in the streets so that President Donald Trump is “held accountable.”

“Impeachment Eve is like Christmas Eve, only instead of presents, you get democracy. So go out into the streets tonight with everyone to insist Donald Trump be held accountable,” he said on Twitter.

Actors including Amber Tamblyn, Jon Cryer, and and Billions star Samantha Mathis also voiced their support for the forceable removal of President Trump from office. Check out their reaction below.

