Bernie Sanders Attempts to Explain Impeachment to Lizzo

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday replied to what appeared to be an impeachment query from singer and songwriter Lizzo, telling the artist that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) “must conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable.”

“WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?” the “Juice” singer asked following the House vote to impeach President Trump:

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

This aged well… https://t.co/TOKGcKydLD — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

“A trial in the Senate,” Sanders said in a reply to the singer’s first tweet. “Mitch McConnell must conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable”:

A trial in the Senate. Mitch McConnell must conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable. https://t.co/GItUvoLbQe — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2019

“The House of Representatives rightly carried out its constitutional responsibility by voting to impeach Donald Trump, the most corrupt president in our history. No one, including the president, is above the law,” the socialist senator and presidential hopeful wrote on his second Twitter account.

“I call on Mitch McConnell to conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable, and I am fully prepared to uphold my responsibility as a juror in the United States Senate,” he added:

I call on Mitch McConnell to conduct a full and fair trial to hold this president accountable, and I am fully prepared to uphold my responsibility as a juror in the United States Senate. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 19, 2019

Only two Democrats, Reps. Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), voted against the first article of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power. One other Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), joined them in voting “no” on the article alleging obstruction of Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has yet to signal when she will send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate.

“We’ll make that decision as a group, as we always have, as we go along,” Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday.