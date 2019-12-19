Rob Reiner: Nancy Pelosi Will Ensure a Fair Senate Impeachment Trial

Filmmaker Rob Reiner claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who does not hold any authority in the U.S. Senate — will ensure that the Senate will hold a fair trial on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The rabidly anti-Trump actor/director praised Rep. Pelosi (D-CA) on social media Thursday, saying that she will allow the “truth” to emerge — some time after the House passed two articles of impeachment.

“Republicans are seeing what a real leader looks like,” Reiner wrote.

“And they’d be wise not to mess with Speaker Pelosi. She will insure [editor’s note: Ahem…] a fair Senate trial. She will insure the public sees that this President has committed Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. She will insure the truth.”

Republicans are seeing what a real leader looks like. And they’d be wise not to mess with Speaker Pelosi. She will insure a fair Senate trial. She will insure the public sees that this President has committed Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. She will insure the truth. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2019

Pelosi has no official jurisdiction in the Senate, where Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is expected to spearhead the trial process. The Democrat leader is attempting to exert her power anyway, threatening to stonewall the Senate by withholding the articles of impeachment for an indefinite period.

She recently admitted that the impeachment process started just after President Trump took office.

“It’s been going on 22 months—two and a half years, actually,” she said this month at Politico’s Women Rule Summit in Washington, D.C.

Sen. McConnell spoke on the floor of the Senate Thursday, blasting the House’s handling of the impeachment process as “the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair” inquiry in modern American history.

Reiner called President Trump “the most criminally corrupt president in our nation’s history” on Thursday as the House voted the pass two articles of impeachment brought by the House Judiciary Committee.

The Princess Bride director also encouraged people to participate in pro-impeachment marches around the country earlier this week in order to pressure members of Congress.

