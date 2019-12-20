Zoë Kravitz Celebrates Trump Impeachment with Seductive Photo: ‘Eat That, 45’

Actress Zoë Kravitz posted a seductive photo, gloating over the House voting to impeach President Trump in an Instagram post to her 5.2 million followers on Thursday.

Kravitz, daughter of singer Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, celebrated House Democrats’ partisan impeachment with a photo of herself biting into a peach, topless.

“Eat that, 45,” the caption reads:

The Fantastic Beasts actress is far from the only celebrity to rejoice over the Democrat-led effort to impeach the president. Trump’s most notorious political adversaries in Hollywood — Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, Bette Midler, and Michael Moore — gloated over the proceedings.

“I just witnessed, in person, the impeachment of Donald J. Trump!” Moore exclaimed, calling it a “stunning, exhilarating day of watching Democrats find the courage to confront a menace and watching the Republican bots all squirming and grunting and sounding like the dying dinosaurs that they are.”

“Victory!” he declared:

I just witnessed, in person, the impeachment of Donald J. Trump! A stunning, exhilarating day of watching Democrats find the courage to confront a menace and watching the Republican bots all squirming and grunting and sounding like the dying dinosaurs that they are. Victory! pic.twitter.com/BzeF4VGv5E — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 19, 2019

“Impeached,” Midler wrote:

Impeached. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 19, 2019

More:

I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful. Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe. But I’m just sad and heartbroken. What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 19, 2019

This President is not being Impeached because he’s a liar or immoral or a misogynist or a white nationalist or incompetent or ignorant. He’s being Impeached because he committed the High Crimes of Abuse of Power & Obstruction of Congress. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 19, 2019