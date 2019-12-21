First Lady Melania Trump bundled up as she jetted with President Donald Trump and their son Barron to Palm Beach, Florida, for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Melania Trump stepped out of the White House on Friday evening in an oversized Burberry coat in the London brand’s signature beige shade, pairing it with a matching cashmere sweater and cropped skinny trousers.

The most eye-catching elements of this look were Mrs. Trump’s accessories: a vintage red crocodile handbag and matching rouge red crocodile Christian Louboutin stilettos.

For the Christmas season, Mrs. Trump has been playing with different textures for her heels. Days ago, she donned a pair of rich red velvet Louboutins that she had yet to wear.

