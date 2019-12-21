Actress and comedian Jane Lynch blasted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after the presidential hopeful bemoaned billionaires in wine caves during Thursday’s debate, accusing Warren of engaging in “ugly” class warfare.

“Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom,” the Glee actress wrote on social media.

“Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren,” she added.

Lynch’s remark followed a contentious back and forth between Warren and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) during Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate.

“So the mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine,” Warren said of her opponent.

She continued:

Think about who comes to that. He had promised that every fundraiser he would do would be open door, but this one was closed-door. We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States.

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” she added.

In his response, Buttigieg noted Warren’s own status as a millionaire.

The exchange continued:

WARREN: I do not sell access to my time. I don’t do call time with millionaires and billionaires. BUTTIGIEG: Hold on a second. Sorry, as of when, Senator? WARREN: I don’t meet — I don’t meet behind closed doors with big dollar donors. And, look, I have taken one that ought to be an easy step for everyone here. I’ve said to anyone who wants to donate to me, if you want to donate to me, that’s fine, but don’t come around later expecting to be named ambassador, because that’s what goes on in these high-dollar fundraisers.

Buttigieg added that Warren used millions from her senatorial campaign, which marked a time the Massachusetts senator attended high-dollar fundraisers, to cushion her presidential bid:

PBS NewsHour/POLITICO

Warren has accepted support from at least 30 billionaires over the course of her political career.