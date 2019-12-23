Jim Carrey Art Depicts Trump in a Toilet Bowl Full of Excrement

Left-wing actor Jim Carrey unleashed his latest politically charged, anti-Trump drawing, this time depicting the president cleaning an excrement-filled toilet of his “scandals.”

The drawing shows Trump wielding a toilet brush with his face in what is presumably a toilet around the rim of which contains brown blotches with the charges that Carry thinks Trump perpetrated.

Those charges include many of the lies foisted on the country by the Democrat Party with its much-derided articles of impeachment.

The toilet bowl features charges such as “abuse of power,” “lies,” “extortion,” “bribery,” “election meddling,” and many other false charges leveled by the Democrats.

“And what’s wrong with toilets these days? Ya have to flush 15 times and no matter how hard you scrub them… the poop sticks! Out damn spot, out, I say!” the caption around the toilet reads.

Carry has a nearly three-year-long history, now, of posting his primitive-style art pieces attacking President Trump and his family.

Just last month, the Dumb & Dumber star posted an image claiming that Trump would soon be cashiered out of office. Thus far, it appears that Mr. Carrey has been mistaken.

The Sonic the Hedgehog villain also recently posted a drawing he entitled “Welcome to Nancy’s Wheelhouse,” depicting the Democrat Speaker of the House smashing President Trump’s testicles with her speaker’s gavel.

Impeachment also formed the central theme of a tweet in September where Carrey depicted Trump as the monstrous gremlin on the wing of a plane evoking the famed 1963 episode of The Twilight Zone entitled, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet.”

