Dec. 21 (UPI) — U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is to guest star on Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q Sunday.

“Rapinoe will play herself as a guest on Alice’s (Leisha Hailey) feminist-focused talk show,” the cable network said in a news release.

Set in Los Angeles, the show is a sequel to the relationship drama, The L Word, which ran 2004-09.

Original cast members Hailey, Jennifer Beals and Katherine Moennig returned for the followup, which also stars Arienne Mandi, Leo Sheng, Jacqueline Toboni, Rosanny Zayas and Sepideh Moafi.

Rapinoe, 34, was recently named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year and guest-starred on the CBS political drama, Madam Secretary.