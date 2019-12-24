Video: Kevin Spacey Channels Frank Underwood, Urges Kindness in 2020 in Bizarre Christmas Eve Message

Actor Kevin Spacey channeled his famed House of Cards character Frank Underwood for the second Christmas in a row, urging viewers in a minute-long video to join him in being more kind to one another in 2020.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you? “It’s been a pretty good year, and I’m grateful to have my health back,” Spacey as Underwood says in the video, titled “KTWK,” likely alluding to his death in the final season of the Netflix political drama. Spacey’s character was killed off in the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

“In light of that, I’ve made some changes in my life and I’d like to invite you to join me,” a Christmas sweater clad spacey says, looking into the camera with a chimney fire burning behind him.

“As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world,” Spacey continues, as he stokes the flame. “Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. Can he be serious? I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness.”

Last Christmas Eve, Spacey responded to the allegations against him as Frank Underwood.

This year’s Christmas message comes as the two-time Oscar-winning actor is still facing several allegations of sexual assault.

In July, Prosecutors dropped a case in which Spacey was accused of groping a young man at a resort island bar in 2016. The accuser refused to testify about a missing cellphone the defense says contains information supporting the actor’s claims of innocence.

Spacey was charged with indecent assault and battery last year in the only criminal case that has been brought against the actor since his career collapsed amid a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

Earlier this year, Kevin Spacey read a poem about a worn-out and dejected boxer during an unexpected performance at the National Roman Museum.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson.