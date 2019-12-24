Michael Moore Gushes over Pelosi: There Should Already Be a Statue of Her

Filmmaker Michael Moore speaks at a campaign rally of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on October 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Appearing Tuesday on MSNBC’s Hardball, leftwing filmmaker Michael Moore lauded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) handling on the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort, saying there should already be a statue built of her.

A partial transcript is as follows: 

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Pelosi, I have a new hero in life. I resisted her because she resisted, but I get the feeling she’s got her eye on the prize. Your thoughts?

MICHAEL MOORE: Absolutely. There should be a statue already made to her because regardless to say what my political differences might be with her, she has played this masterfully and even her opponents have to admit that.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.