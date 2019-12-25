Sarah Silverman Christmas Meltdown: Trump Border Policy ‘Purposely Cruel’

Actress-comedian Sarah Silverman has experienced an apparent meltdown over President Donald Trump’s border enforcement policy, expressing her desire for physical violence in a profane and inchoate social media rant.

Sarah Silverman claimed in a tweet posted on Christmas Eve that President Trump is being deliberately cruel when federal agents separate adults and children who have crossed the U.S. border illegally. The comedian was responding to an undated photo showing children in what appears to be a border detention center.

“I can’t fucking bear this,” Silverman wrote. “How do you look at this and support Trump?? He did THIS to be purposely cruel. This is not how we are supposed to welcome the stranger. My fucking heart. I want to punch.”

I can’t fucking bear this. How do you look at this and support Trump?? He did THIS to be purposely cruel. This is not how we are supposed to welcome the stranger. My fucking heart. I want to punch https://t.co/n0HdihK4l9 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 25, 2019

Silverman didn’t say whom she wanted to punch. It’s also unclear when the photo in her tweet was taken.

Anti-Trump author Stephen King also tweeted the undated photo and sent a warning to Christian Trump supporters.

“Christian Trump supporters, take note,” the Misery author wrote.

Silverman has previously engaged in obscene Twitter rants against President Trump. She called the commander in chief a “smelly penis hole” and a “greedy twat,” telling him to “eat shit.”

No point in explaining how mind blowingly stupid this tweet is so I’m just gonna go with FUCK YOU, and also add that you are a smelly penis hole with balls that touch water. Eat shit, you greedy twat. https://t.co/cqUQtHWtlW — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2019

The former Hulu talk show host also claimed that the “only way Trump stays out of jail is by staying president, and he probably will.”

I don’t enjoy being negative but I’m pretty sure the only way Trump stays out of jail is by staying president, and he probably will. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 24, 2019

Silverman revealed earlier this year that she lost a job on a movie after the producers learned that she had publicly appeared in blackface.

