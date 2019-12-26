Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Removes Trump Scene from ‘Home Alone 2’

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has removed a cameo scene featuring an appearance from Donald Trump in its broadcast of the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

“Excuse me, where’s the lobby?” asks the Home Alone 2 character Kevin McCallister in the film.

“Down the hall and to the left,” responds Donald Trump.

Watch the cameo scene below:

Here’s what audiences watching the CBC Trump-less version of the classic Christmas film saw.

Social media soon began buzzing, with users posting about how they noticed that President Trump was missing from the version of the movie airing specifically on CBC.

“@CBC Cutting Trump from Home Alone 2 is disgusting & your pathetic,” tweeted one user.

So Canada dislikes Donald Trump so much that they've cut out his cameo appearance on Home Alone 2…Talk about petty 😂😂😂😂😂 — Thabo Ntsako Baloyi (@MrBaloyiTheOne) December 26, 2019

CBC TV in Canada has cut Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo out of their broadcast. They’re so triggered by him that they had to edit him out of the film. Absolutely pathetic. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 26, 2019

Several users also pointed out that CBC is state-funded, and suggested that the broadcasting company be defunded.

“You guys are the biggest bush league ‘journalists’ of all time,” tweeted one user. “Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bullshit it that? #Defund”

“State-funded broadcaster @CBC deleted this scene featuring Donald Trump from their broadcast of Home Alone 2,” tweeted another.

The CBC is making headlines for deleting Trump from Home Alone 2 just another reason to #defundCBC — Canadabuster (@Canadabuster) December 26, 2019

Some users on Twitter were pleased to see that CBC removed the U.S. president from the film.

@CBC Can you also edit @realDonaldTrump out of the movie Zoolander and the Little Rascals & then send me the copies of those movies & Home Alone 2 as well? So I can relive my childhood without that douchebag. — Teddy8827 (@TEKO8827) December 25, 2019

#CBC is airing home alone 2 and edited out Donald Trump 😂😂😂 — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) December 16, 2019

CBC, however, suggested that they deleted that particular scene in order to make time for commercials.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” said CBC, according to ComicBook.com.

“Here’s where that explanation fails to pass the smell test,” notes PJ Media. “Donald Trump formally announced his campaign in June 2015. The first time the CBC’s cutting of Trump’s cameo appearance was acknowledged on Twitter was around Christmas that year.”

