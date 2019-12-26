Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Removes Trump Scene from ‘Home Alone 2’

trumphomealone1
Twentieth Century Fox

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has removed a cameo scene featuring an appearance from Donald Trump in its broadcast of the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

A 10-second cameo scene in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York — which shows Donald Trump giving Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin) directions to the hotel lobby — has been removed by Canadian Broadcaster Corporation (CBC).

“Excuse me, where’s the lobby?” asks the Home Alone 2 character Kevin McCallister in the film.

“Down the hall and to the left,” responds Donald Trump.

Watch the cameo scene below:

Here’s what audiences watching the CBC Trump-less version of the classic Christmas film saw.

Social media soon began buzzing, with users posting about how they noticed that President Trump was missing from the version of the movie airing specifically on CBC.

“@CBC Cutting Trump from Home Alone 2 is disgusting & your pathetic,” tweeted one user.

Several users also pointed out that CBC is state-funded, and suggested that the broadcasting company be defunded.

“You guys are the biggest bush league ‘journalists’ of all time,” tweeted one user. “Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bullshit it that? #Defund”

“State-funded broadcaster @CBC deleted this scene featuring Donald Trump from their broadcast of Home Alone 2,” tweeted another.

Some users on Twitter were pleased to see that CBC removed the U.S. president from the film.

CBC, however, suggested that they deleted that particular scene in order to make time for commercials.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” said CBC, according to ComicBook.com.

“Here’s where that explanation fails to pass the smell test,” notes PJ Media. “Donald Trump formally announced his campaign in June 2015. The first time the CBC’s cutting of Trump’s cameo appearance was acknowledged on Twitter was around Christmas that year.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.