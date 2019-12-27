Actor Bradley Whitford to Trump: Unlike Hillary Clinton, ‘You’re a Coward and Guilty as Hell’

Actor Bradley Whitford went on the attack against President Donald Trump and the GOP on Friday, this time defending Hillary Clinton’s scandal-plagued legacy and called the president a “coward” who is “guilty as hell.”

Whitford, who has spent decades playacting at politics since his stint on the liberal fantasy political TV show, The West Wing, insisted that Hillary Clinton has answered every question put to her by “GOP nutballs.” The Handmaids Tale actor then accused President Trump of being a coward for refusing to testify under oath in the Democrats’ impeachment scheme.

“Pumpkin. You know what @HillaryClinton did when @GOP nutballs accused her of stuff she didn’t do? She answered every question they had. Under oath. You’re [sic] problem is that you’re a coward. And guilty as hell,” Bradley Whitford said.

Pumpkin. You know what @HillaryClinton did when @GOP nutballs accused her of stuff she didn’t do? She answered every question they had. Under oath. You’re problem is that you’re a coward. And guilty as hell. https://t.co/FlEklucPIK — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) December 27, 2019

Amusingly, Whitford committed the opposite your/you’re infraction that most ill-educated people make. He wrote, “you’re” when he meant “your.” Most people get that wrong the opposite way.

In any case, Hillary Clinton has hardly “answered every question.” She has never answered why she knowingly lied that a “Youtube video” caused the rioting in Benghazi that resulted in the death of an American ambassador. Nor has Hillary Clinton ever explained where her 30,000 emails disappeared to, among a litany of other mysteries.

Whitford often mistakes tweets for actual political activism. In October The US star told his 272k Twitter followers that President Trump is a “charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin.”

Then, in September, despite a complete lack of evidence against him, Whitford exclaimed that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh is a “coward” who does not deserve to be on the Supreme Court.

Also, in January, Whitford was seen pushing the false claim that 40,000 people a year are killed by gun violence in the U.S.

