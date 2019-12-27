Video: Lily Tomlin Arrested at Jane Fonda Climate Change Protest

Jane Fonda brought together climate-change activism and showbiz promotion on Friday by enlisting her Grace & Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin in her weekly environmental protest in Washington, D.C., where the actresses led a demonstration devoted to protecting forests and divesting from fossil fuels.

The throng of protesters included members of Greenpeace USA and the Rainforest Action Network.

Fonda’s climate protest on Friday marked her 12th consecutive “Fire Drill Friday” event. The Oscar-winning star has demonstrated every Friday for more than two months to promote her brand of climate activism, bringing out fellow Hollywood celebrities and left-wing activists to march for her cause.

While Fonda avoided arrest as of early Friday afternoon, Tomlin was apprehended by authorities for disorderly conduct on the steps of Capitol Hill.

.@LilyTomlin was just arrested because forests can’t wait! To maximize the climate benefit of forests, we must keep more forest landscapes intact, manage forests sustainably, and restore those that we have lost. #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/xplGWayri4 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 27, 2019

Fonda addressed a crowd earlier in the day, speaking about divestment from fossil fuels.

“Already we’ve taken $11 trillion out of banks that are underwriting fossil fuel expansion. So if we keep doing that, it can really really be effective,” the actress said.

Divestment works! $11 trillion has already be taken out of banks invested in fossil fuel expansion. Thank you, @Janefonda! #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/5WMaIgp5hp — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 27, 2019

Netflix is set to debut the sixth season of Grace & Frankie on Jan. 15. The comedy series is also expected to begin shooting its seventh and final season around the same time. Fonda has stated that she will stop protesting and return to Los Angeles to shoot season seven.

jane fonda and lily tomlin protesting together is the most iconic thing ever pic.twitter.com/ZWdxXW9ti5 — (@cosmicwasp) December 27, 2019

In a statement issued just prior to Friday’s protest, Fonda addressed the importance of protecting forests in order to fight the “climate crisis.”

“Forests help us fight the climate crisis. We have to fight to save our forests that are being cut down and burned to make way for cattle grazing, mono-culture planting of soy and palm oil trees, among other crops,” said Fonda.

Joining the actress at the demonstration was Hana Heineken of the Rainforest Action Network and Rolf Skar of Greenpeace USA.

Fonda has enlisted famous faces to join in her weekly protests, using the power of celebrity to draw attention to her cause.

Past participants include feminist Gloria Steinem, Rosanna Arquette, Diane Lane, Piper Perabo, Sam Waterston, and Ted Danson.

