Sharon Stone Blocked from Dating Site Bumble After Users Thought Her Profile was Fake

Actress Sharon Stone was looking for love in all the wrong places; at least as far as the dating site Bumble is concerned. The site banned her account after users assumed it was fake.

The Basic Instinct star opened up her Bumble account on Sunday evening and found a notice that she was blocked from the app.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight, and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive,” she wrote early on Monday morning.

Clearly, Bumble just didn’t believe that the 61-year-old actress had actually opened the account.

But the dating app quickly put out a statement apologizing for deleting her account.

Sharon Stone is back on Bumble! Our apologies for the confusion as we’re so honored that Ms. Stone wants to be a part of the Hive. However, being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn’t photo verified. Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble. In light of our mixup with Sharon Stone, we’d like to extend an invitation for her to come to Austin and allow us to host her at the hive for a few hours of profile prep and great food!

The ageless star has not yet responded to the reinstatement.

Sharon Stone married producer Michael Greenburg in 1984, but the marriage ended in but three short years. She next married journalist Phil Bronstein in 1998. That union lasted until 2004 and ended in divorce.

Since 2004, Stone has run through a list of men but seems not to have had a serious relationship. In 2018 she said her standards are very high.

“I was told that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it wouldn’t be an arrangement, it would be an actual partnership. And those are hard to find,” Stone told Grazia magazine in 2018.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.