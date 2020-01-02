Actor Donnie Wahlberg Gives $2,020 Tip Waitress on New Year’s Day

Actor Donnie Wahlberg kicked off the New Year with an act of generosity by doling out a $2,020 tip to a server at an Illinois IHOP restaurant on New Year’s Day.

The Blue Bloods star wrote “thanks” and “2020 tip challenge for the New Year,” on the receipt. The actor’s wife, actress and activist Jenny McCarthy, shared a snapshot of the receipt to Twitter.

Wahlberg married the Illinois native in 2014 and resides in Land of Lincoln when he is not filming his hit TV show.

Wahlberg is also a featured star of the TV reality series Whalburgers, a series that followed his family as it operated its eponymous burger restaurant chain. The series lasted ten seasons and 95 episodes.

McCarthy has recently served as a judge on the Fox game show, Masked Singer.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.