Actor Bradley Whitford: Replace Our Soldiers with the Children of Republican ‘Enablers’

The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford is blaming Republicans for Iran’s hostile attitude toward the United States and is suggesting that the children of Republican politicians replace U.S. forces and be sent into harm’s way.

The Hollywood actor lashed out angrily on Twitter as news was breaking that the U.S. military, at the direction of President Donald Trump, had killed Iran’s most significant military figure, Qassem Soleimani, in airstrikes in Baghdad early Friday morning

“Bring our soldiers home and put the children of the Republican enablers who brought us to this moment in their place,” Bradley Whitford said.

The actor omitted the fact that Maj. Gen. Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite military forces, was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. officials also said Maj. Gen. Soleimani approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place earlier this week.

Whitford has repeatedly attacked President Trump on social media, recently calling the commander in chief a “coward” who is “guilty as hell.”

In October, the Hollywood star once again proclaimed his disdain for President Trump in a tweet  describing the president as a “charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin.”

