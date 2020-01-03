Meat Loaf Unloads on ‘Brainwashed’ Greta Thunberg

Rock legend Meat Loaf expressed sympathy for teen environmental radical Greta Thunberg, arguing that she has been “brainwashed” into promoting a climate change hoax.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Meat Loaf said that 17-year-old Greta had been tricked into believing in something that does not exist.

“I feel for that Greta. She has been brainwashed into thinking that there is climate change and there isn’t,” he said. “She hasn’t done anything wrong but she’s been forced into thinking that what she is saying is true.”

Over the past year, Thunberg has been paraded around the world and praised by the establishment media as a conscientious young girl warning the older generation about the supposed impending doom we all face as a result of climate change.

During the interview, Meat Loaf also declared himself a “sex God” who has never had a problem attracting beautiful women.

“Most of my songs are… well, true. They are story songs and I am really good at stories… I am a sex god, dear,” he said. “I can’t use bad language but people would ask me, “How can a fat [motherfucker] like you go out with all these good looking girls?”

The 72-year-old rocker, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, is a registered Republican and has endorsed, donated, and campaigned for multiple GOP presidential candidates.

While campaigning for Mitt Romney in 2012, Meat Loaf revealed that he had been banned from two separate TV shows after producers found out he was a Republican.

