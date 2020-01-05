Actor George Lopez Accepts Iran’s Bounty to Assassinate President Trump

Actor George Lopez appeared to accept an Iranian bounty to assassinate President Donald Trump on Sunday evening. Iranian authorities had recently put an $80 million dollar bounty on the president’s head, but according to Lopez, he’ll do it for $40 million instead.

“[Iranian] authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General [Qasem Soleimani] after he was assassinated last week,” said Chicano Worldstar to Instagram. “What are your thoughts?”

“We’ll do it for half,” replied Lopez from his official Instagram account.

When the George Lopez is not threatening to assassinate the president, he is apparently getting into altercations with Trump supporters, instead. Such was the case in November of 2018, when police charged Lopez with misdemeanor battery over an altercation involving “MAGA jokes” and “pro-Trump comments” at a Hooters restaurant, which was caught on tape.

In June of last year, the actor demanded that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deport Trump’s children, falsely suggesting that as the offspring of legal immigrants they qualified as “anchor babies.”

In 2017, The Smurfs actor called on President Trump to “deport police.”

“You wanna make the streets safer deport the police,” said Lopez.

While gallivanting around Los Angeles with friends a few summers ago, the Balls of Fury actor pretended to “pee” on President Trump’s Hollywood Star by placing a water bottle near his crotch and pouring the contents onto the plaque while grimacing.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.