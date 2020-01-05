Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais Calls Out Apple for Operating ‘Sweatshops in China’

Comedian Ricky Gervais called out multinational corporation Apple for operating “sweatshops in China” while lecturing the American public about “the importance of dignity” during the 77th Golden Globes.

As part of his opening monologue for the awards show on Sunday evening, Gervais slammed Apple — whose CEO Tim Cook was sitting in the audience — for making their iPhones, iPads, and Macintosh products in “sweatshops in China.”

Ricky Gervais: "…You say you're woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you. If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech…" pic.twitter.com/rVRIng2JAH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

“Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb show,” Gervais said. “A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.”

“You say you’re ‘Woke,’ but the companies you work for Apple, Amazon, Disney if ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you,” Gervais said. “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech right. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.”

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” Gervais continued. “So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*ck off.”

Indeed, it has been well-documented how Apple makes about half of all the world’s iPhones at its factory in Zhengzhou, China. Since 2007, Apple has been accused of awful working conditions and labor abuses for its workforce.

Likewise, Amazon has been accused of selling products made in foreign factories that have so widely been accused of labor abuses that they have been blacklisted by other corporations. Disney, similarly, has been accused of laying off American workers and forcing them to train their foreign replacements in the United States.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.