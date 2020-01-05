Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Returns to White House in Custom Hervé Pierre

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at the White House from Palm Beach, Florida in a cozy cashmere ensemble with white leather boots — a comfy return to Washington, D.C. after a weeks-long holiday vacation.

Melania Trump, alongside President Trump and their son Barron, strutted off Air Force One in a light grey cashmere coat by Loro Piana featuring a cream and beige geometric chevron pattern. The coat was paired with a custom white knitted tea-length dress by Hervé Pierre.

On her feet, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi white leather knee-high slouch boots. The heeled boots retail for about $1,745.

