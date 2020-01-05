Ricky Gervais at Golden Globes: You’re All Perverts

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais delivered his opening monologue on Sunday at the awards event, and called the room full of A-list stars, directors, and producers “perverts.”

“In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, people from every background,” said Gervais. “But they all have one thing in common: they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for you. He’s coming for you.”

“Look, talking to all you perverts,” he added, “it was a big year for pedophile movies. ‘Surviving R. Kelly.’ ‘Leaving Neverland.’ ‘The Two Popes.'”

During his opening presentation, Gervais also dragged members of Hollywood for being a “friend” of the deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who the host added, “obviously didn’t kill himself.”

“Shut up, I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care,” interjected Gervais after the audience seemed to react with gasps and murmurs. “You have to make your own way here, your own plane, didn’t you?”

