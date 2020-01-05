Comedian Ricky Gervais dragged Hollywood actors at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday evening, telling them that their “friend” Jeffrey Epstein “obviously didn’t kill himself.”

During his opening monologue for the award’s show, Gervais mocked the audience full of Hollywood A-listers while referencing his Netflix show After Life, saying.

Ricky Gervais takes a swipe at Hollywood celebs for their ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein at the Golden Globe Awards: “He obviously didn’t kill himself just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Dvv4psYkT2 — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 6, 2020

“You could binge-watch the entire first season of Afterlife instead of watch this show — that’s a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer, and it’s still more fun than this,” Gervais said.

Spoiler alert, season 2 [of After Life] is on its way. So in the end, he obviously didn’t kill himself just like Jeffrey Epstein. Shut up, I know he’s your friend but I don’t care. You had to make your own way here and your own plane, didn’t you? [Emphasis added]

Also, Gervais told actors not to lecture the American public while accepting their awards, saying “So, if you win, come up, accept your little award tonight, come up, accept it, thank your agent and your God, and fuck off. No one cares about your views on politics or culture.”

