Nolte: Preliminary Golden Globes Ratings Hit Another Low

Preliminary numbers show that the 77th Golden Globes telecast suffered a six-percent ratings dive Sunday night.

Last year’s show was the lowest rated in a decade. This one is even lower.

Keep in mind that these are preliminary numbers, which could go up or down after the full and final numbers come in. We will update with the final numbers.

According to the early numbers, though, about 19 million tuned (18.95 million) in for the first half-hour, probably to see host Ricky Gervais’ monologue, which skewered Hollywood pomposity in a very satisfying way.

A mere 30 minutes later, though, at 8:30 p.m. ET, more than three million tuned out. Viewership dropped to just 15.91 million as Gervais ceded the stage to one pompous, left-wing Hollywood celebutard after another who used the spotlight to preen their self-importance and lecture the rest of us about important social issues ‘n stuff.

In fact, the show shed viewers every half hour. By 10:30 p.m. only 11.22 million were still watching, only a bit more than half the number of those who originally tuned in to see Gervais rip the hypocrites in Woke Hollywood.

It’s not supposed to work that way. As the night wears on and the awards are handed out in increasingly important categories –Best Picture, Actor, Actress — you would think more people would tune to see the winners and the “Big Stars.” At the very least, you would think the audience would hold on.

Nope.

About 8 million people, roughly 45 percent of viewers, were apparently so turned off by all the celebutard screeching about Trump and abortion and the global warming hoax, they voted with their remote controls.

The overall number for the full telecast averages out to 14.8 million viewers and a 3.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 age demo.

Last year, the telecast drew 15.73 million viewers and a 4.5 rating in the age demo.

Sycophants in the entertainment media, like Deadline, are blaming this rating drop on nonsense like a “smaller NFL game lead-in boost.” You see, it’s their job to pretend everyone loves left-wing Hollywood’s preaching and to ignore the fact that a stupid football game had nothing to do with the show losing more than 45 percent of its audience over three hours as the shrill celebutarding grew more and more off-putting.

Ratings for these award shows are all hitting record lows. There’s just no doubt the American people are becoming more and more disgusted with our hideously arrogant and divisive celebrity class. Every year, as they burrow deeper in their velvet echo chamber, celebrities grow more insulated, mean-spirited, unhinged, and dumb. Who wants to watch that, especially when you don’t have to?

