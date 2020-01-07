Pop Star Lizzo Quits Twitter, Blames Harassment from Trolls: ‘I Can’t Do This Twitter S**t No More’

The pop star known as Lizzo has announced that she is quitting Twitter, blaming harassment from online “trolls.”

While the singer has faced numerous online jokes about her weight, she has also used Twitter to lash out viciously at people, including a Postmates driver whom she accused of stealing her food. The driver has denied the accusations and is suing the pop star for libel.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, wrote on her Twitter account that she is leaving the social media platform for the foreseeable future.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more… too many trolls,” she wrote in a post on Sunday. “I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

Lizzo’s departure from Twitter follows numerous jokes on Twitter in recent days recommending that the U.S. military drop the plus-sized pop star on Iran, following threats from Iranian leaders that they will seek revenge for the U.S. air strike that killed Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Lizzo has become a darling of Democratic politicians for her vehement anti-Trump stance. The pop star has advocated for the impeachment of President Trump and once taunted the commander in chief at a concert.

“Y’all know what’s going on, it’s some crazy stuff going on right now. It rhymes with ‘going to the beach-ment.’ For those who don’t know let me spell it out for you: IM-PEACH-MENT,” she reportedly said at a New York concert in September, according to a report from Essence.

Lizzo was sued in November by a Postmates driver after the pop star accused the driver of stealing her food order.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more,” she said in a Tweet that was later deleted.

The Postmates driver said in court papers that she attempted to reach out to Lizzo numerous times by phone concerning the delivery. The plaintiff is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

