ABC to Broadcast Live Political Episode of ‘The Conners’ During New Hampshire Primary

ABC will air a live politically charged episode of The Conners next month on the night of the New Hampshire Primary, the company announced on Wednesday.

The yet to be named episode will broadcast on both the east and west coast on Tuesday, February 11th, incorporating ABC News’ real-time coverage of the New Hampshire primary into the episode’s plot.

According to ABC:

The live episode will find Mark (Ames McNamara) watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris (Emma Kenney), who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will “screw you the least.” All of this happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise (Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford, prompting the family to interfere in Dan’s (John Goodman) complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters.

As a spin-off of the immensely popular Roseanne, The Conners has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike in its two-season run. It is likely to be renewed for a third season, although ABC have yet to make any formal announcement. The network announced in June 2018 that a Conner family sitcom sans Barr would air in the fall following Barr’s apology and firing after she likened former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

According to RealClearPolitics polling averages, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders remains the favorite to win the New Hampshire primary, being an average of four points ahead of both former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. However, many of his leads lie within the margin of error, making it extremely difficult to predict the eventual winner.

