Ricky Gervais Mocks Journalists as ‘Morons’ for Outrage over Golden Globes Jokes

Ricky Gervais has mocked the journalists who took his jokes at the Golden Globes seriously as “morons,” saying that they lack a basic understanding of how humor works.

Gervais tweeted late Tuesday that he was surprised to learn that some journalists were eager to run defense for entitled Hollywood stars during his celebrity-skewering performance as host of the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess,” he wrote.

I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I'm surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn't it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess😇 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2020

Gervais also called out journalists who criticized his jokes for being “right-wing.”

“Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument,” the actor-comedian wrote in a follow-up tweet. “If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone.”

He added: “Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.”

Gervais was reacting to negative comments from journalists including Vanity Fair‘s Mark Harris, who wrote that making fun of hypocritical celebrities is a “right-wing talking point.”

Here's my Ricky Gervais problem: The idea that celebrities are not only pampered babies but hypocrites who cause the problems they make speeches deploring and should therefore shut up and act/sing/be grateful is a right-wing talking point, and an especially stupid one. > — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 6, 2020

Ricky Gervais has also hit back at the Los Angeles Times, which faulted the comedian for taking aim at celebrities who use awards shows as an opportunity to make political speeches.”The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope.” a Times critic sniffed.

Gervais retweeted a post by fellow comedian Jim Norton, who took the newspaper to task for misreading Gervais’s jokes.

“He didn’t ‘reprimand them for having hope’ you stupid, biased ass. He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical,” Norton wrote.

The @latimes is garbage.

“The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope..”@rickygervais didn’t “reprimand them for having hope” you stupid, biased ass. He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 7, 2020

Fellow comedian Whitney Cummings also came to Gervais’s defense.

For anyone who wants to call @rickygervais mean: he's done more for animal welfare than most celebrities combined 😉 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) January 6, 2020

