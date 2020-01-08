Ricky Gervais Mocks Journalists as ‘Morons’ for Outrage over Golden Globes Jokes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Host Ricky Gervais speaks onstage during the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ricky Gervais has mocked the journalists who took his jokes at the Golden Globes seriously as “morons,” saying that they lack a basic understanding of how humor works.

Gervais tweeted late Tuesday that he was surprised to learn that some journalists were eager to run defense for entitled Hollywood stars during his celebrity-skewering performance as host of the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“I always knew that there were morons in the world that took jokes seriously, but I’m surprised that some journalists do. Surely, understanding stuff is pretty fundamental to their job, isn’t it? Just makes it funnier though, I guess,” he wrote.

Gervais also called out journalists who criticized his jokes for being “right-wing.”

“Simply pointing out whether someone is left or right wing isn’t winning the argument,” the actor-comedian wrote in a follow-up tweet. “If a joke is good enough, it can be enjoyed by anyone.”

He added: “Just because you’re offended, doesn’t mean you’re right.”

Gervais was reacting to negative comments from journalists including Vanity Fair‘s Mark Harris, who wrote that making fun of hypocritical celebrities is a “right-wing talking point.”

Ricky Gervais has also hit back at the Los Angeles Times, which faulted the comedian for taking aim at celebrities who use awards shows as an opportunity to make political speeches.”The last thing anyone needed was for the smirking master of ceremonies to reprimand them for having hope.” a Times critic sniffed.

Gervais retweeted a post by fellow comedian Jim Norton, who took the newspaper to task for misreading Gervais’s jokes.

“He didn’t ‘reprimand them for having hope’ you stupid, biased ass. He mocked them for being self-important, phony woke and hypocritical,” Norton wrote.

Fellow comedian Whitney Cummings also came to Gervais’s defense.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.