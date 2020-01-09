Model and left-wing activist Emily Ratajkowski endorsed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, even though he is not, as she described, a “young, sexy candidate.”

“I’m 28. I’m a millennial, a true millennial. You know, I think one of the things that’s so interesting about young people supporting Bernie Sanders is that he’s not like a young, sexy candidate,” she said in the official video of her endorsement. “What he says speaks so much to what people want, that sort of who he is, it’s so much beyond just one man.”

“Bernie is extremely genuine. He’s consistent. He’s powerful, not because of who he is as one person, but because of the way he invigorates people and excites them, and brings together this movement.” –@emrata pic.twitter.com/ZTD8jjHHCI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 9, 2020

“Bernie is extremely genuine. He’s consistent. He’s powerful, not because of who he is as one person, but because of the way that he invigorates people and excites them and brings together this movement,” she continued, adding that he has stood on the “right side as far as civil and humanitarian issues.”

The “Blurred Lines” music video star also attempted to appeal to women specifically, noting that females have “so much to lose” in 2020 — a reference to abortion access in America.

“We will regret it forever if we don’t take this opportunity to join this movement,” she said.

This is far from the first time Ratajkowski has waded into political waters. She was famously arrested while protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 and bragged about it on social media.

“Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault,” she said, touting the unsubstantiated allegations of Kavanaugh’s accusers.

“Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter,” she continued. “I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. pic.twitter.com/nnwq1O4qk3 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) October 4, 2018

She also declared in 2018 that it was important to wear a string bikini to protest.

“I think Woman of the Year is a pretty crazy title,” she said after winning the GQ International Woman of the Year award. “But what I think about what’s important in 2018 for both men and women, it’s about defying stereotypes. It’s about being multi-faceted.”

“It’s about wearing a string bikini on the beach, and at a protest,” she added.

The model has also taken a dive into climate change activism, a topic championed by Sanders, but came under fire last year after identifying “plastic straws” and “corporate greed” as the “problem” in a now-deleted tweet in support of the global climate strike.

The tweet prompted a flashback to Ratajkowski’s excessive use of air travel, which has been well-documented on social media.

More recently, the activist sat down for an interview for Michael Moore’s podcast Rumble and proclaimed that Sanders can “really handle fucking capitalism.”

“I think that people really underestimated what my generation sees in America — which isn’t socialism versus democracy… It’s just capitalism,” she told Moore. “And he can really handle fucking capitalism. And that’s the truth.”