Larry David: Bernie Sanders Presidency Would Be ‘Great for the Country, Terrible for Me’

Actor, comedian, and producer Larry David said during Wednesday’s appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that a Bernie Sanders presidency would be “great for the country” but “terrible” for him.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star spoke with Stephen Colbert about his Saturday Night Live role as the socialist senator and explained that a Sanders presidency would be “great for the country” but “terrible for me.”

“Is there anything you would like me to ask Bernie tomorrow night?” Colbert asked David ahead of Sanders’ Thursday appearance on the show.

“I would say, I would beg him to drop out so I don’t have to keep flying in from Los Angeles to do SNL,” David said.

“He’s doing very well this year. He’s tied in Iowa. He raised $36 million,” Colbert remarked.

“I thought when he had the heart attack that would be it, I wouldn’t have to fly in from Los Angeles. But, you know, he’s indestructible. Nothing stops this man!” David exclaimed.

“If he wins, do you know what that will do to my life?” he asked.

“It will be great for the country, great for the country. Terrible for me,” he added.

Sanders appeared in an SNL skit alongside the Seinfeld writer last year.

David, alongside notable left-wing Hollywood figures such as Debra Messing and Katey Sagal, starred in a Mueller report production as part of a fundraising effort for former Sen. Barbara Boxer’s (D-CA) PAC For a Change, in October.